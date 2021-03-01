Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Aussies set up Wellington camp to escape NZ cluster

All three remaining T20s against New Zealand will now be played in Wellington as Australia's T20 squad hopes to avoid another quarantine stint after Auckland outbreak

1 March 2021, 10:20 AM AEST

