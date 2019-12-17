New coach, fresh faces for ODI side to meet India

Labuschagne headlines inclusions for India ODIs

Marnus Labuschagne's stunning rise has reached new heights with the Queenslander named in Australia's ODI squad for the Qantas Tour of India next month.

The uncapped Labuschagne has been named as part of a 14-player squad to face India in three one-day internationals in January, with assistant coach Andrew McDonald leading the group while Justin Langer takes a rest.

There was no room for the World Cup trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis or Nathan Lyon, who will instead play in the KFC Big Bash League while the national side visits the subcontinent.

Australia ODI squad for Qantas Tour of India: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Labuschagne averaged 60 in the Marsh One-Day Cup for the Bulls this season and has scored three centuries in as many Tests this summer, which has seen him rocket up the ICC Test batting rankings to sit inside the top five batters in the world.

He joins Western Australia's Ashton Turner and Victoria captain Peter Handscomb in the middle order, with skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith at the top.

Adam Zampa and Ashton Turner are Australia's spin-bowling options, along with Labuschagne's part-time leg-spin, while Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott – whose one and only previous ODI came in the UAE in October 2014 – and Kane Richardson represent the five-strong pace bowling battery.

QUICK SINGLE Experienced Siddle gifted Boxing Day squad spot

Hazlewood has been named despite being ruled out of the second Domain Test at the MCG with a hamstring strain, and should he be unavailable for the third Test in Sydney, the right-armer is expected to make his return in the KFC BBL with the Sydney Sixers in the New Year.

"The performance of the top order at home through the T20 series was very strong so we look for that to continue in the Indian ODI series," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"We also believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white-ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game.

Mighty Marnus saves Bulls with maiden one-day ton

"Ashton Turner has proven himself in India with his ability to adapt to local conditions as did Peter Handscomb who joined the squad at the most recent World Cup.

"Peter also doubles as a backup 'keeper if required while Ashton Agar adds to the squad with his all-round abilities.

"In terms of the bowling group we are sticking with combination that are performing well. Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson are in the squad following the successful T20 campaign.

"Adam Zampa and his growing combination with Agar is also something the selectors want to see more of while Nathan Lyon remains in the one-day squad selection frame."

While Australia's selectors have rewarded a majority of the T20 squad that beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan to start the summer, there are seven players missing from the World Cup squad that lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions England.

Every T20I boundary struck by Steve Smith this summer

Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Maxwell, Stoinis and Lyon have been dropped, while Jason Behrendorff is unavailable due to injury.

Maxwell is set to return to professional cricket in the KFC BBL this week after taking time away from the game on mental health grounds.

The 31-year-old averaged 22.12 at the World Cup, while Stoinis – Australia's reigning ODI Player of the Year – averaged 14.50 as he battled injury throughout the campaign.

The pair will line-up for the Melbourne Stars this Friday when they take on the Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast.

QUICK SINGLE All You Need To Know for the Big Bash League

"It is great to see Glenn Maxwell returning to the game in the Big Bash League," said Hohns.

"We will closely monitor his form after what would have been disappointing 12 months in the one-day game by his standards."

Langer will take a break during the tour to make sure he remains as fresh and focused as his players.

World Cup flashback: Aussies roll England in group stage

"As one of the leadership group it's important to show that not only are we focused on getting the balance right for the players but equally the coaches and staff, head coach included," Langer said.

"'Macca' is an exceptional coach in all forms of the game and has been fantastic since coming on board.

"He will do a great job with this squad. We are in very, very good hands."

Australia has played just one ODI in January away from home – a loss on January 30 v New Zealand in 2017 – and are set to take on India in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19).

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: TBC

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)