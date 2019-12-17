Langer addresses omissions for India ODI series

Langer discusses Test replacements, India ODI squad

Coach Justin Langer has explained the high-profile omissions of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis from the 14-player squad for next month’s Qantas Tour of India, declaring their lack of form did not warrant a place in the touring party.

The pair were below their best during the ICC ODI World Cup in England this year, with Maxwell failing to post a half-century as he returned 177 runs at 22.12.

Maxwell is set to return to professional cricket for Melbourne Stars in the KFC BBL this week after taking time away to deal with his mental health.

The 31-year-old is one of the world’s most electrifying players at his best as he showed in the UAE during Australia’s five-match series against Pakistan in March, hammering 258 runs from four innings at 64.5 and a strike rate of 139.46.

But in the past 12 months, Maxwell has hit three half-centuries from 22 ODI innings and averages 33.42.

Test sensation Marnus Labushagne, Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner have been preferred for the middle order for the three-game series next month.

"We can’t wait to see Glenn playing Big Bash again,” Langer said on Tuesday.

“As I’ve said many, many times, we love having him in the team, we love his energy, we love his talent, we love what he can bring.

“But the truth is, he hasn’t performed very well over the last 12 months or so for the Australian cricket team.

“We had to take that into account, and he hadn’t played much competitive cricket either.

"But he hasn’t performed that well. He had a brilliant series in the UAE against Pakistan, but the World Cup and some series before that hasn’t been his best.

“We’re sure he’ll get back to his best, and we’re looking forward to that.”

Stoinis, who is set to play under Stars skipper Maxwell when last season’s runners-up open their BBL campaign against Brisbane Heat on Friday, has also experienced a lean run of form.

Langer pointed to Stoinis’ effectiveness with the ball but said the hulking allrounder needed to put runs on the board to regain his place.

The 30-year-old battled a side strain injury during the World Cup as he returned just 87 runs at 14.5 from seven innings while grabbing seven wickets at 34.85 apiece.

But Stoinis did impress for eventual champions Western Australia in this year’s Marsh One-Day Cup, hitting a century among 245 runs at 35, while he netted 12 wickets at 24.6.

“He’d be the first to admit he’s in there as a batting allrounder and his batting results haven’t been up to the standards he would expect and we’d expect from him,” Langer said.

“He’s done a really good job with the ball at different parts, and particularly with his side injuries during the World Cup – really courageous performances.

“But with him, he’s just got to make sure his batting numbers ensure that we can’t not pick him.

“It’s more about numbers. We respect he had a great Marsh Cup, we hope he has another great Big Bash, we know what he can bring to the team, but he hasn’t been selected on performance.”

Maxwell and Stoinis were among seven members of the World Cup squad overlooked, with Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nathan Lyon also dropped, while while Jason Behrendorff is unavailable because of injury.

Australia’s opening match against India will be held in Mumbai on January 14, with assistant coach Andrew McDonald to lead the group while Langer takes a rest.

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: TBC

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)