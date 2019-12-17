Qantas Tour of India 2020

Langer addresses omissions for India ODI series

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis casualties as Australia make seven changes from World Cup squad for three-match away series

Luke D'Anello

17 December 2019, 07:50 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo