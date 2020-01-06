Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia cop five-run penalty at the SCG

Australia penalised five runs after Umpire Aleem Dar ruled that Marnus Labuschagne and then David Warner ran down the middle of the pitch

Sam Ferris at the SCG

6 January 2020, 01:42 PM AEST

