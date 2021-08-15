IPL 2021

Aussies cleared for IPL return before T20 World Cup

CA issues No Objection Certificates for leading players to return to the IPL next month while a planned T20 tri-series with Afghanistan and West Indies may be repurposed as World Cup warm-ups

Dave Middleton

15 August 2021, 03:16 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

