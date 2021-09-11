ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

A player-by-player look at Australia's World Cup prep

With no international matches scheduled between now and the start of the T20 World Cup, we take a closer look at how Australia's squad will prepare for the tournament

Martin Smith

11 September 2021, 10:53 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo