West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Bowled strategies: The numbers behind Australia's T20 World Cup tilt

We take a deep into the T20 statistics to see which bowlers hold the key to the Aussies' quest for an elusive title

Josh Schonafinger

9 July 2021, 12:37 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo