Selectors ponder options for South Africa tour

Glenn Maxwell is set to return to Australian colours on the coming tour of South Africa, marking his return to the national side after stepping away at the start of the summer for a mental health break.

Selectors are finalising the squads for the three T20 matches and three ODIs against the Proteas starting on February 21, with an announcement expected as soon as Tuesday.

The matches are one of the last chances for players to impress before the home men's T20 World Cup starting in October.

A veteran of 61 T20 internationals and today named as captain in the official BBL Team of the Tournament, Maxwell last played for Australia in October before taking a break from the game midway through a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Overlooked for the one-day matches in India last month, the 31-year-old has proven his form and fitness while captaining the table-topping Melbourne Stars in the KFC BBL this summer.

Maxwell has scored 389 runs for the Stars at 43.22 including three half-centuries as well as contributing vital wickets with his off-breaks, often bowling in the power play overs.

The Stars' captain is just one of several names pushing for a call up on the South African tour.

Teammate Marcus Stoinis' sensational BBL batting that sees him hold the BKT Golden Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer, has also put him firmly in contention for an international recall.

Stoinis has 612 runs puts him 44 runs clear of the closest challenger, the Sydney Thunder opener Alex Hales, who has played one more match.

Stoinis's run-scoring efforts this season include a record-breaking 147 not out against the Sydney Sixers.

The 30-year-old was another World Cup squad member overlooked for the India tour and his last T20 appearance for Australia was 12 months ago.

"I understand the national selectors wanted me to go back to domestic cricket or Big Bash cricket and dominate," Stoinis said last month. "Hopefully I've sent that message."

Others pushing for selection include quicks Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson.

Abbott was selected for the tour of India but was forced to pull out due to a side strain that saw him miss a month of BBL action.

He recently returned for the Sixers, taking 3-23 in their win over Maxwell's Stars in the Qualifier final but will have only two T20 matches under his belt before Australia travel to South Africa.

Richardson returned from injury at the start of the BBL and has taken 15 wickets across the tournament for the Perth Scorchers.

Sydney Thunder quick Daniel Sams may also be in the frame after his breakthrough BBL efforts, claiming a tournament high 30 wickets at an average of 14.

Australia will play three one-day internationals against the Proteas after the three T20 clashes.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia squad: TBC

South Africa squad: TBC

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo