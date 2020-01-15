Australia's uniform for T20 World Cup revealed

Australia will wear a new uniform inspired by the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground when they defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil starting next month.

The new uniform, to be unveiled by Australia in their opening match of the tournament on February 21, is predominantly green and gold, while also including the touches black that has long been a feature of Australian T20 uniforms.

Produced by apparel manufacturer ASICS, the circular patterns on the uniform is inspired by sporting theatres – namely, the MCG – with the company explaining, "the stands and the bright flood lights play a key role in the design and are incorporated through the various elements".

Drawing on the MCG is fitting, given the ICC tournament’s ambitious goal of filling the stadium for the final on March 8 – International Women’s Day – with the aim of breaking the current record for highest attendance at a standalone women’s sporting match.

The kit is similar to the darker clash strip worn just once by Meg Lanning’s Australians during their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean in November 2018.

Australia's clash kit for the 2018 World Cup // Getty

Australia kick off their title defence against India at Sydney’s Showgrounds Stadium on February 21, ahead of ground matches in Perth, Canberra and Melbourne.

Their 15-player squad for the event will be revealed in Melbourne on Thursday morning.

Australia wore a predominantly gold kit during the 2018 event // Getty

Few changes are expected from their most recent T20I squad that whitewashed Sri Lanka last October, or from the side who took out the 2018 World Cup title in the West Indies.

"I don’t envy the selectors having to settle on that final 15," Lanning said last week.

"It’s to be hard, there’s been some good performances not only from those in the squad but also from outside as well.

"(That’s) is a good thing, we’ve got some really good depth within Australian cricket now."

Australia took out the 2010, 2012 and 2014 titles in gold // Getty

Australia are ranked world No.1, having won 20 of 21 games across limited-overs formats since the start of 2019.

The team will come together for the CommBank T20I tri-series involving India and England at the end of the month, before the tournament proper.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network