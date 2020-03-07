ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Poonam threat not Australia's sole focus for final

Poonam Yadav might have ripped through Australia in the opening game of the tournament, but the hosts are well aware of India's various bowling weapons

Laura Jolly in Melbourne

7 March 2020, 05:55 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo