Hazlewood out as Aussies shift focus to Proteas

Josh Hazlewood will not play until Boxing Day at the earliest, with the injured fast bowler the only omission from Australia's squad for the first NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa.

After completing a 2-0 series sweep of West Indies with a comprehensive win in Adelaide without Hazlewood, the Aussies confirmed the 31-year-old would again miss at the Gabba against the Proteas next week due to a side strain.

Australia squad for first Test v SA: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Pat Cummins is on track to return to the XI after sitting out the 419-run win over the Windies due to a quad injury. The skipper was back bowling at three-quarter intensity during the day-night Test and was set to roll the arm over again in the nets on Monday morning.

His return looks set to leave Scott Boland and Michael Neser contesting the final bowling spot in Brisbane after both impressed in their returns to the Test arena against the Windies.

Uncapped speedster Lance Morris, the Marsh Sheffield Shield's leading wicket-taker who is capable of hitting speeds up to 150kph, remains in the 14-man squad as a wildcard option.

"Pat continues to improve, bowled with freedom on Saturday and appears likely to play this match although Josh will need more time," said selection chief George Bailey. "With that in mind we have retained Michael Neser and Lance Morris in the squad for this match.

"Michael bowled superbly in Adelaide, as did Scott. We were impressed as always with their performances that backed up what they have achieved in the past. Lance is a very exciting prospect who will benefit from time with the squad.

"With so much cricket ahead, we continue to seek opportunities to grow and maintain our fast-bowling experience and depth."

Boland's reprisal of last year's Ashes form in Adelaide, taking three wickets in an exhilarating over under lights on Saturday, puts him in a strong position to hold his place.

The Victorian started the summer ahead of Neser in the pecking order.

But Neser also hardly put a foot wrong in the pink-ball game, picking up five wickets for the match and has the advantage of the Gabba being his home pitch.

Neither Boland nor Neser has played a Test in Brisbane, but both have strong records there in the Sheffield Shield; Boland has taken 27 wickets at 16.70 from five games, while Neser has 77 victims at 19.46 in 18 matches.

"They're all different in the way they go about it," said Steve Smith in Adelaide.

"Boland and Neser are a bit more skiddy and probably bring the stumps into play a bit more than 'Cummo' (Cummins) and 'Hoff' (Hazlewood), so it's nice to have different bowlers coming at you all the time.

"It feels like we've got some good stocks. Lance Morris has been in the squad, most of the guys aren't too keen on facing him in the nets – we'll get that opportunity at the Gabba on some faster wickets at training.

"We've got plenty of options in our cartel at the moment to pick them for those circumstances."

Hazlewood meanwhile will be desperately hoping his injury does not derail his summer like it did his last home Test season, when he hurt his left side in the first Test against England and missed the next four Ashes matches.

The right-armer has now featured in just two of Australia's past 10 Tests and will be hoping to prove his fitness for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests against the Proteas.

None of Australia's all-format players played any Sheffield Shield matches between the T20 World Cup and the start of the Test summer, making it challenging for the bowlers to prepare their bodies for the extra overs required in the longest format.

But medical staff are confident Hazlewood's injury is not as severe as last summer's.

"I spoke to him this morning. He's actually going quite well," said team physiotherapist Nick Jones.

"The side strain is at the most minor end we could hope for, so that's positive. He's got a small amount of soreness that we're waiting to clear before he can get back into his bowling.

"Once that clears then we can get him back into bowling. He's very close.

"He's certainly a chance for Boxing Day and if he wasn't to come up for that, we think he's a live option for Sydney as well. But you can't always predict exactly how soon that's going to settle down – sides can be a tricky thing.

"He's had a few side strains in the past, so it's obviously an area we're mindful of and always trying to strengthen and stay on top of.

"But when you're transitioning from a World Cup quickly into the longer format, there's a fast transition to a high volume of bowling which is difficult for all the bowlers to tolerate."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

