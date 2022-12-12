Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Hazlewood out as Aussies shift focus to Proteas

Captain Cummins still hopeful of a return for series opener in Brisbane as pace logjam looms for selectors

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

12 December 2022, 10:23 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo