Burns dropped as Warner, Pucovski return for Aussies

David Warner and Will Pucovski have both been included in Australia's updated squad for the third and fourth Tests against India, but out-of-form opener Joe Burns has been dropped.

Burns has been omitted after posting scores of 8, 51no, 0 and 4 in the opening two Tests, with Warner expected to return to the top of the order as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Pucovski had been in line to make his Test debut in the first match of the series in Adelaide before the ninth concussion of his young career ruled him out of the opening two games.

But his return here raises the prospect of him debuting at the SCG next week as Australia look to respond to India's eight-wicket win at the MCG, which levelled the four-match series at 1-all.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott will also re-join the Test squad after recovering from a calf strain.

While the return of Warner in place of Burns represents a straight swap, selectors have multiple options with their top six if they decide to hand Pucovski a debut.

It's all happening: Burns departs after dramatic knock

The young Victorian enjoyed a record-breaking start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season as an opener but also has experience batting in the middle order, meaning he could open alongside Warner or bat further down the list.

Should Pucovski be picked to open, Matthew Wade would likely then shift back down the order, which could mean bad news for left-hander Travis Head, who has returned scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the series so far.

Marcus Harris and Moises Henriques are the other batters in Australia's extended squad who are yet to play a role in the series.

Selector Trevor Hohns confirmed that Pucovski "has been symptom free for some time" after suffering a concussion when batting for Australia A earlier this month.

The 22-year-old will still be required to pass further tests before he is cleared to make a possible debut in Sydney.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time," Hohns said in a statement.

Pucovski struck, retires hurt late on day three

"He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment.

"Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat.

"Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of.

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match.

"Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection."

Warner has been training at the MCG nets this week and while he's not yet been declared a certain starter for the Sydney Test, starting on January 7, skipper Tim Paine indicated yesterday the left-hander is on track to play.

Paine updates on Warner, Pucovski fitness for third Test

"David looks really good from what I've seen," Paine said.

"He's obviously been training in the nets and he's started running a bit between the wickets, so the early signs for him are very good for the third Test, which is awesome for us."

The departure of Burns, while expected after a disappointing run of form to start the season, nonetheless comes after he made an unbeaten half-century in the first Test, one of just two Australian fifties in the series so far.

Burns bounces back with fifty, hits winning runs with a six

It's the sixth time the Queenslander has been dropped in a career that has featured 23 Tests since his debut six years ago.

Test legend Ricky Ponting this week told cricket.com.au he hoped selectors would keep the faith with Head, whose Test batting average dropped below 40 after the MCG Test, but conceded the selectors have questions to answer on a batting front given the Australians are yet to score more than 200 in the series.

Ponting urges Aussie batters to show more intent

"I would hope they stick with Head," Ponting said.

"I don't think they'd be wanting to make too many changes in the middle of a series but the selectors … they've got more questions to answer now than they have had in a long, long time.

"They've got a lot of talking, a lot of thinking to do over the next few days."

Australia will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT