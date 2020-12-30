Vodafone Test Series v India

Burns dropped as Warner, Pucovski return for Aussies

Australia have omitted out-of-form opener Joe Burns with fellow openers David Warner and Will Pucovski welcomed back into the fold for the final two Tests

Martin Smith

30 December 2020, 05:09 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

