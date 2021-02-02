Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed

Planned three-match Test series will not go ahead this month because of coronavirus health concerns in the Rainbow Nation

Louis Cameron

2 February 2021, 08:46 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo