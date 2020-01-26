Aussies assemble in Sydney to begin hectic schedule

Australia have officially kicked off their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup preparations, with the 15-player squad assembling in Sydney on Sunday.

On a stormy and humid afternoon, the wet weather that interrupted the KFC BBL at Sydney Showgrounds kept clear of the SCG nets, where the Australians had their first hit-out of a six-week campaign they hope will culminate at the MCG on International Women’s Day.

In good news for Australia, three players who arrived in Sydney under an injury cloud – Tayla Vlaeminck, Erin Burns and Annabel Sutherland – all appeared in the nets on Sunday and appear on track for the hectic schedule ahead.

Quicks Vlaeminck, who has been recovering from an ACL strain suffered while training with Victoria before Christmas, and rookie Sutherland, who was forced from the field mid-over with an elbow complaint during a 50-over domestic game last week, were both in full flight with the ball.

Allrounder Burns, who underwent minor arthroscopic surgery on her knee earlier this month, faced throwdowns and is expected to resume bowling in the coming days.

But there was one concerning incident for the world’s top-ranked team, with Ashleigh Gardner unlucky to be struck on the back of the neck while bowling in the SCG nets.

The allrounder was walking back to her mark when hit by a shot from keeper-batter Alyssa Healy.

Gardner – who has a history of head knocks and delayed-onset concussion – took no further part in the session, with the allrounder to be assessed again on Monday morning before a call is made on her availability for Monday night’s warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Showgrounds.

That hit-out will be a prelude to the first stage of Australia’s Cup campaign, the CommBank T20 Tri-Series against India and England beginning in Canberra this Friday.

With six matches to be played across Canberra and Melbourne before a final on February 12, the round-robin T20 competition will serve as the perfect preparation for three teams all tipped to feature at the business end of the World Cup.

"(The SCG) is a really nice place to start what will be a pretty big campaign for us," Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes said ahead of Sunday’s session.

"(The tri-series) is really important, it gives us a great opportunity to come up against two very good sides who have been dominant in this format, so it gives us a chance to try a couple of things and gives people time to try practicing some plans."

Haynes admitted the upcoming ICC event was never far from their minds, but said for now, their attention was on the opportunity offered by the upcoming tri-series.

"I think I’d be lying if I said people aren’t thinking about the World Cup," Haynes said.

"I think it’s on lots of players’ minds, but you can only play the game in front of you and we think these next few games against India and England will be pretty important for shaping our preparation for what’s to come."

Sunday’s session was a low-key start to what is likely to be an unprecedented period of pressure, attention and fanfare for Australia’s women, who are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 2009.

However, a group of around 100 onlookers – who had been at the SCG for a Regional Bash T20 final earlier that afternoon – did give the Australians an early taste of the spotlight that will remain firmly fixed on them once the tournament proper begins.

"We expect this tournament to be different, there’s been a buzz around it and we know there’s been a lot of effort behind the scenes to promote it," Haynes said.

"We want to get behind the tournament as well and make sure we’re putting on a good show on the field and supporting it off (the field), too.

"To play in a home World Cup is a pretty unique opportunity and I think all the players are really looking forward to it."

Australia will meet a strong Cricket Australia XI at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium on Monday evening before travelling to Canberra on Tuesday to continue their World Cup preparations.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network