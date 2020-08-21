Aussies name fresh faces to take on New Zealand

The T20 World Cup champions have named their squad for next month's home limited-overs series against their trans-Tasman rivals

Laura Jolly

21 August 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo