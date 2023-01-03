Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

'Big driver for us': Aussies out to clinch WTC final berth

Captain Cummins says his team has its sights set on The Oval in June, with a win in Sydney all but sending them through to the World Test Championship final

Louis Cameron in Sydney

3 January 2023, 03:44 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

