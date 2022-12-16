Cummins confirms return as Aussie XI locked in

Pat Cummins confirmed his return to Australia's XI for the first NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa at the Gabba where a pitch sporting a considerable tinge of green has both side's pacemen licking their lips.

As confirmed earlier this week, Cummins' recovery from a quad injury will see him replace Michael Neser as the only change to the side that wrapped a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies in Adelaide last week.

It means Scott Boland holds his place in a bowling attack featuring Cummins, Mitchell Starc, allrounder Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Brisbane typically provides one of the more pace-friendly surfaces in Test cricket and the sight of a track featuring healthy grass coverage will excite both Australia and the Proteas, whose pace attack is led by firebrands Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

"A couple of the boys said it's similar to what they've seen here in the past," Cummins said on Friday. "It looks like there's a bit of grass. So we'll see how it looks tomorrow.

"They'll give it a final cut. It always looks pretty green here a couple of days out, then on the morning of day one it looks a bit different."

How the Aussies plan to combat Kagiso Rabada

Australia have a strong record at the Gabba, though India in 2020-21 proved they are not completely infallible.

A depleted side led by Ajinkya Rahane completed a famous series victory for India in Brisbane to end an unbeaten run at the venue that had stretched back to 1988.

The Aussies restored order when they defeated England early on day four in last summer's Ashes opener.

"The last couple of years it's played a bit different to how it has in the past," said Cummins. "It's a funny one the Gabba – even if it has got grass on it, you do really need to bowl well.

"It's got a bit of bounce normally here. You can get carried away with the seam but you still need to hit the stumps."

Inside story of Lyon's 'catch of the century'

That will prove important not only for Cummins' men, with South Africa boasting a formidable pace attack of their own.

Giant left-arm allrounder Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, along with left-arm spinner Keshav Mahajaj could join Rabada and Nortje in their XI.

"It looks like they've got a pretty well-rounded attack," said Cummins. "Whether they play four or five bowlers, they've got a good spinner, a left-armer- they're going to be a challenge.

"You've seen the guys working super hard in the nets.

"(Jansen) is just that point of difference. I've never faced him, I think a few of the guys have faced him in T20 cricket. It just presents a different challenge.

"He's tall, left-arm. Visually they look a bit different as well. we've certainly been thinking about that this week."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

