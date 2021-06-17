West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Bangladesh optimistic Aussie T20 visit will go ahead

Bio-security details and match venues detail still to being worked through but Bangladesh CEO confident tour will go ahead

Dave Middleton

17 June 2021, 09:15 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo