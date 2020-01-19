Australia's ODI stars confirm Big Bash returns

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have formed an unbreakable bond as Australian teammates but will this week find themselves on opposing teams when they are expected to face off in the KFC BBL.

The pair are among the influx of 11 Australian ODI stars to return to their BBL clubs from Wednesday following the national team's Qantas Tour of India that concludes tonight.

Australia meet India in a series-deciding ODI in Bengaluru this evening (7.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo) and the majority of the squad have been cleared to return to action on Wednesday.

The Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will be the first sides to benefit with those clubs to meet in Adelaide on Wednesday night before a Thursday night blockbuster between the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat.

The Gabba clash will see Labuschagne, fresh from an incredible Test summer and successful ODI debut, line-up alongside AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn against a Sixers side that will feature Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon.

Labuschagne hasn't been a key figure in the Brisbane Heat's plans in seasons gone by, but the 2020 version of Labuschagne is a world away from the player that has previously scored just 42 runs in six innings for the club.

The Sixers will not include Josh Hazlewood, however, as Australia's fast bowlers have been held back a few extra days to recover, with Hazlewood and Kane Richardson not cleared to play until next Saturday, when they will go head-to-head as the Sixers face the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG, a match that will also mark Aaron Finch's return to BBL|09.

Fellow Australian team quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as well as opener David Warner did not sign BBL|09 deals but could still conceivably join a club as local replacement players if an opportunity arises.

Wednesday's return of Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa for the Stars comes after the club locked up top spot for the BBL|09 home-and-away season with 10 wins from their 11 games so far.

The Stars reached an unassailable advantage as the table toppers after the Sixers lost to the Sydney Thunder in a rain-affected derby clash on Saturday evening.

That result put the Stars seven points clear of the Sixers at the top of the table with only three games remaining for each club.

It means the Stars will host two finals in BBL|09 – firstly 'The Qualifier' final against the second-placed team at the MCG on January 31.

The winner of that match will go straight into the BBL|09 Final on February 8, and host. The loser will host 'The Challenger' final on February 6 as part of the revised five-team finals format introduced into the BBL this season.

Ticketing details are expected to be confirmed later this week.

The Perth Scorchers will welcome back Ashtons Turner and Agar for their Friday meeting with the Adelaide Strikers at Optus Stadium.

The Scorchers will then be further boosted for their final game of the regular season and any finals campaign after they announced they had recruited South African quick Morne Morkel for the remainder of BBL|09.

Morkel replaces Chris Jordan who is set to depart for England's limited overs fixtures on their tour of South Africa.

The Hobart Hurricanes will have their slim chances of forcing their way into finals contention boosted by the return of opening batsman D'Arcy Short who will play in their final two regular season games against the Thunder and Strikers.