No Scorchers home games 'a worst-case scenario'

Western Australia Cricket boss Christina Matthews has conceded Perth may not host KFC BBL games at all this summer unless the state's borders restrictions change.

Western Australia's border remains a key issue ahead of the summer, with the location of the fifth Vodafone Ashes Test in January still looming as the most difficult aspect of the schedule for the iconic series.

Cricket Australia is desperate to play it at Optus Stadium, with negotiations continuing with the state government regarding entry requirements.

Beyond that, the men's Big Bash League – which is scheduled to start on December 5 – presents an even greater and more pressing challenge.

CA's Head of the Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson told cricket.com.au earlier this month that he remained optimistic games would be played in Perth this season, but conceded the current home-and-away schedule – which was announced in July – is likely to change.

With Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan declaring his state won't open its borders to NSW and Victoria until at least after Christmas, weeks after all other states are scheduled to do so, Matthews has conceded it could leave Perth out in the cold.

"We may be forced to be travelling the entire tour," Matthews told radio station 6PR. "That is worst-case scenario at this moment, we just have to wait and see.

"Unless they start here and schedule it a certain way (we won't have games).

"But with the announcement last week from Tassie ... it has made it very challenging.

"Next week's meeting (of state CEOs) will be very interesting and may make it difficult for us."

Tasmania is set to reopen its borders to NSW and Victoria on December 15, 10 days after the BBL starts, while Queensland has committed to opening up by December 17 at the latest.

South Australia is yet to set a date but is predicted to hit 80 per cent of their population fully vaccinated in the first week of December.

Dobson said two weeks ago that border rules and vaccination rates would determine how the BBL schedule will look.

"We're following borders and vaccination rates ... as closely as anyone and trying to understand or somewhat predict what the country might look like in December and build a schedule accordingly, if in fact we need to change it," he said.

"That said, we're really optimistic about playing games in front of all the teams' home crowds.

"There are opportunities to play games in Perth at some point. We're very confident of that and optimistic about that, whether it's early in the competition or throughout. That's what we're working on now."

While BBL players and staff from Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia could theoretically travel to Western Australia for matches in early December, not all players are based in those states so they would not be able to enter WA without quarantining.

As things stand, Perth are scheduled to host the Heat and Strikers in their first two games, but a change in schedule would still be required given both teams play in Canberra or Melbourne before that.

Perth will host eight upcoming games of the Weber WBBL, with all players and staff to arrive from Tasmania, where those from NSW and Victoria had to quarantine before the tournament began.

Meanwhile, Matthews insisted she had not given up hope of Optus Stadium hosting its first Ashes Test in January.

"CA have put a plan in place, the government are about to reply to that," Matthews said.

"And that's when real negotiations start to happen about how much quarantine is needed, what needs to happen in Sydney and so forth.

"Whilst things don't look like they are in a position at the moment, we are far enough away that things could change dramatically."