KFC BBL|11

No Scorchers home games 'a worst-case scenario'

WA Cricket boss Christina Matthews says the Scorchers are not guaranteed to play games at home this season due to border restrictions

AAP & cricket.com.au

24 October 2021, 03:02 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo