KFC BBL|10

BBL boss celebrates record-breaking season

Against all odds, BBL|10 was run and won with more viewers tuning in than ever before

Sam Ferris

7 February 2021, 03:20 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo