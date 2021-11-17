How the Ashes squad reveal impacts your BBL club

Brisbane Heat’s hopes of a second Big Bash title have been dealt a significant blow with Wade Seccombe’s side set to be the most impacted by today’s Ashes squad announcement.

The Heat, who finished third in the KFC BBL|10 after going down to the Perth Scorchers by 49 runs in The Challenger last season, will be without Test star Marnus Labuschagne and fellow squad members Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson.

They will also miss paceman Mark Steketee for at least the first two games after he was included in the Australia A squad to face the English Lions from December 9-11.

Australia announced a 15-man Ashes squad on Wednesday morning that will face arch-rivals England in at least the first two Tests of the Vodafone Men’s Ashes Series, which begins at the Gabba on December 8.

Aussie selectors also announced an 11-man Australia A squad that will feature in an intra-squad practice match ahead of the first Test in Brisbane. The A team will also face off against the English Lions at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Green destroys Labuschagne's bowling at the Gabba

It’s expected the Australia A squad members will be available for their BBL teams in the days following the conclusion of that match on December 12, meaning Steketee and the Melbourne Renegades’ Nic Maddinson could be available when their two sides clash at Metricon Stadium on December 13.

The Ashes squad members, however, may be required to travel with the team for the entire series even if they aren’t playing, meaning they likely won’t be available until after the series concludes in Perth on January 18.

Sydney Sixers too strong for Scorchers and go back-to-back

Among the other big name BBL stars to miss most of the tournament due to national commitments is in-form Sydney Thunder captain Usman Khawaja, who has earned a recall to the Test squad after more than two years out of the frame.

Khawaja struck 338 runs at a strike rate of 127 while partnering English import Alex Hales at the top of the order last season, with the pair combining for 871 runs to help the Thunder finish third on the table.

The Adelaide Strikers will also be without their skipper Travis Head after a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season earned him a recall to the Test squad.

Adelaide Strikers

Ashes squad: Travis Head

Australia A squad: Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw

Contracted for BBL|11: Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head (c), Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Brisbane Heat

Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

Australia A: Mark Steketee

Contracted for BBL|11: Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Connor Sully, Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Ben Duckett (England) and Tom Abell (England)

Hobart Hurricanes

Ashes: N/A

Australia A: Scott Boland

Contracted for BBL|11: Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades

Ashes: Marcus Harris

Australia A: Nic Maddinson

Other: Shaun Marsh is expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a calf strain in the Sheffield Shield, with the veteran batter set to be out until after Christmas.

Contracted for BBL|11: Aaron Finch, Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

Melbourne Stars

Ashes: N/A

Australia A: N/A

Other: Seb Gotch (finger) remains under injury cloud heading into the season.

Contracted for BBL|11: Qais Ahmad (Afgahnistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Nathan Couter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Ashes: Jhye Richardson

Australia A: Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh

Contracted for BBL|11: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers

Ashes: Nathan Lyon

Australia A: Sean Abbott

Contracted for BBL|11: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Stephen O'Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder

Ashes: Usman Khawaja

Australia A: N/A

Other: Brendan Doggett is likely to miss the start of the season after the quick suffered a side strain while bowling for South Australia.

Contracted for BBL|11: Usman Khawaja (c), Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium