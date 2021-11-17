KFC BBL|11

How the Ashes squad reveal impacts your BBL club

Aussie selectors have unveiled 26 players to take on arch-rivals England in this summer’s Ashes and a tour match, meaning a host of big names are set to miss the start of the BBL

Jack Paynter

17 November 2021, 01:30 PM AEST

