Coaches pick official BBL Team of the Tournament

The eight KFC BBL coaches have selected the competition's first ever official team of the tournament with the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers heavily represented with three players apiece.

The tournament's best XI selected by the head coaches includes three international players, a slightly controversial move given BBL regulations state sides can field a maximum of two overseas players in a playing XI.

But the performances of Sydney Sixers allrounder Tom Curran, Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan and the Melbourne Stars' Pakistani fast bowling sensation Haris Rauf proved too good to ignore.

BBL|09 Team of the tournament: Marcus Stoinis (Stars), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Matthew Wade (Hurricanes), Glenn Maxwell (c, Stars), Jonathan Wells (Strikers), Mitch Marsh (Scorchers), Tom Curran (Sixers), Rashid Khan (Strikers), Daniel Sams (Thunder), Peter Siddle (Strikers), Haris Rauf (Stars).

The team includes the BKT Golden Cap wearers Marcus Stoinis, who has 612 runs – 44 ahead of the Thunder's Alex Hales – and Daniel Sams, who became the first bowler to take 30 wickets in a single BBL season.

Both players will have the chance to add to their tally when the Stars host the Thunder in Thursday night's Challenger final at the MCG.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell joins Stoinis and Rauf in representing the Stars, and was named captain of the Team of the Tournament, while Adelaide middle-order mainstay Jonathan Wells has been rewarded for his impressive form with selection.

QUICK SINGLE BBL goes back to the future in heat of the finals

Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis earned the nod to open alongside Stoinis, pushing Hobart's Matthew Wade to No.3.

Scorchers captain and allrounder Mitch Marsh fills the number six spot, with Adelaide's veteran seamer Peter Siddle selected to round out the bowling unit and is the third Striker selected

There were no players from the Brisbane Heat or Melbourne Renegades selected.

Previously teams of the tournament have been selected by pundits or the cricket.com.au editorial team and other media outlets, but the BBL|09 version is the first time each club's head coach has been polled.

The coaches are Adelaide's Jason Gillespie, Darren Lehmann of the Brisbane Heat, Hobart's Adam Griffith, Michael Klinger of the Melbourne Renegades, Dave Hussey of the Melbourne Stars, Adam Voges from the Perth Scorchers, Greg Shipperd of the Sydney Sixers and former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond at the Sydney Thunder.

BBL|09 Team of the Tournament (statistics reflect regular season performances)

1) Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

M: 14 | Runs: 607 | SR: 134.29 | Ave: 60.70 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 5 | HS: 147no

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

2) Josh Inglis (wk, Perth Scorchers)

M: 14 | Runs: 405 | SR: 153.99 | Ave: 28.92 | 50s: 4 | HS: 73 | Ct: 9 | St: 4

Inglis injects drive to Perth innings with powerful fifty

3) Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 8 | Runs: 337 | SR: 173.17 | Ave: 56.16 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 3 | HS: 130no

Wonder Wade annihilates Strikers in maiden BBL ton

4) Glenn Maxwell (c, Melbourne Stars)

M: 14 | Runs: 373 | SR: 156.06 | Ave: 46.62 | 50s: 3 | HS: 83no | Wkts: 7 | Econ: 6.80 | Ave: 30.14 | BB: 2-15

Marvellous Maxwell puts on masterclass in return to BBL

5) Jonathan Wells (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 14 | Runs: 444 | SR: 136.19 | Ave: 74.00 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 4 | HS: 68no

Swell Wells posts vital half-century

6) Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers)

M: 14 | Runs: 382 | SR: 145.24 | Ave: 34.72 | HS: 93* | Wkts: 5 | Econ: 9.19 | Ave: 38.60 | SR: 25.2 | BB: 2-10

Mighty Marsh muscles eight sixes in extraordinary knock

7) Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers)

M: 14 | Wkts: 22 | Econ: 9.05 | Ave: 19.40 | SR : 12.8 | BB: 4-22 | 4wi: 1 | Runs: 133 | SR 149.43 | Ave: 19.00 | HS: 43*

Ultimate allrounder! Curran's action-packed Sydney Smash

8) Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 14 | Wkts: 18 | Econ: 7.24 | Ave: 20.66 | SR: 17.1 | BB: 4-22 | 4wi: 1 | Runs: 124 | SR: 156.96 | Ave: 17.71 | HS: 40

HAT-TRICK! Sixers feel the wrath of Khan in Adelaide

9) Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder)

M: 14 | Wkts: 25 | Econ: 7.81 | Ave: 14.80 | SR: 11.3 | BB: 4-34 | 4wi: 1

10) Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 13 | Wkts: 17 | Econ: 7.35 | Ave: 19.11 | SR: 15.5 | BB: 4-33 | 4wi: 1

Ageless Siddle dominates the death overs again

11) Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars)

M: 7 | Wkts: 16 | Econ: 6.89 | Ave: 11.56 | SR: 10.0 | BB: 5-27 |