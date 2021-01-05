Our team of the Big Bash League season (so far)

1) Josh Philippe (wk) (Sydney Sixers)

M: 7 | Runs: 261 | Ave: 37.28 | SR: 144.19 | HS: 95 | 50s: 1 | 6s: 7 | Ct: 5 | St: 1

Flipping great! Philippe blasts BBL career-high 95

A star of the Sixers’ title-winning run last season, Philippe continues to show why he’s regarded as one of the next big things in Australian cricket. He’s scored just one half-century, falling just short of a hundred against the Renegades, but has been ultra-consistent and passed 20 five times from seven innings at a strike rate nearing 145.

2) Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder)

M: 7 | Runs: 243 | Ave: 34.71 | SR: 176.08 | HS: 71 | 50s: 1 | 6s: 14

Hales rains sixes as Thunder storm past Stars

Despite registering two golden ducks in as many games early in the tournament, Hales has returned to his best form to provide the Thunder with a solid platform is most games they’ve played so far this season. The Englishman got going with a destructive innings of 71 from just 29 balls against the Stars and his tournament strike rate of 176.08 is one of the best in the competition.

3) Shaun Marsh (Melbourne Renegades)

M: 7 | Runs: 247 | Ave: 35.28 | SR: 137.22 | HS: 87 | 50s: 3 | 6s: 9

Evergreen Marsh strokes his highest score for Gades

The grand old boy of Australian cricket continues to dominate the domestic circuit, despite admitting himself that his international days are probably behind him. In a Renegades side that has once again been disappointing so far this season, Marsh has scored more than 100 runs more than any of his teammates

4) Glenn Maxwell (c) (Melbourne Stars)

M: 7 | Runs: 255 | Ave: 51.00 | SR: 153.61 | HS: 71no | 50s: 2 | 6s: 14 | Wkts: 2 | Econ: 8.52 | Ave: 67.50

Maxwell ices Stars innings with rapid 71no from 47

After a dream international campaign against India to start the summer, Maxwell has continued his red-hot form in the early rounds of the BBL. His partnership with Nicholas Pooran against the Sydney Sixers was arguably the highlight of the tournament so far as his ability to change the game with the bat, bowl some overs and steer his side in the field as captain has been a joy to watch.

5) Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 6 | Runs: 277 | Ave: 55.40 | SR: 136.45 | HS: 91 | 50s: 2 | 6s: 15

McDermott puts on masterclass before Fletcher flies

While most of his runs have come higher up the order for the Hurricanes, you cannot leave out the competition's leading run-scorer. The right-hander's best innings is his most recent, a bruising 91 against the Melbourne Stars that almost got his side home had it not been for a brilliant catch by Andre 'The Spiceman' Fletcher. McDermott has also hit the most sixes to date with 15, so he's got the power game for the lower order.

6) Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 8 | Runs: 191 | Ave: 38.20 | SR: 157.85 | HS: 58 | 50s: 1 | 6s: 8

Hurricanes signing David destroys Sixers with fine fifty

Arguably the find of BBL|10 so far, David has repaid the faith of the Hurricanes after the picked him up from the Scorchers in the off-season. The tall right-hander has been superb in the difficult finishing role late in the innings, coming up clutch on several occasions with his undoubted ability to clear the rope and score his runs at an impressive rate.

7) Jhye Richardson (Perth Scorchers)

M: 6 | Wkts: 10 | Ave: 13.90 | SR: 11.8 | Econ: 7.06 | BB: 3-19

Perth come to the party with first win of BBL|10

On the comeback trail again from shoulder surgery, Richardson has provided another reminder as to why he’s so highly regarded and why he’s already made an impact in his brief stint at international level. The pacey right-armer picked up two three-wicket bags against the Strikers in the space of just three days and has kept his economy mare impressively low for a bowler who hunts wickets like he does.

8) Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder)

M: 7 | Wkts: 13 | Ave: 13.61 | SR: 11.3 | Econ: 7.22 | BB: 4-14

Super Sangha snags four wickets in BBL best

The noise about this young leg-spinner has been building for some time and now the rest of the world can see why. Just weeks after his 19th birthday, Sangha has held his nerve against some of the biggest hitters in the game, taking regular wickets at an exceptional economy rate to give an already strong Thunder attack an extra dimension this season.

9) Riley Meredith (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 8 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 18.83 | SR: 15.5 | Econ: 7.29 | BB: 3-21

Meredith's fancy footwork highlights a fiery spell

After a disappointing start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, Meredith has returned to his terrifying best for the Hurricanes in BBL|10. Arguably the fastest bowler in the competition, the right-armer has taken at least two wickets in five of the eight games he’s played this season and, for a man who has been known to leak some runs at times, has kept his economy rate down as well.

10) Mark Steketee (Brisbane Heat)

M: 6 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 16.50 | SR: 11.8 | Econ: 8.36 | BB: 4-33

Steketee runs rampant to snare four Sixers scalps

It's been a tough season for the Heat but Mark Steketee has been a shining light. Continuing his good form for Australia A, the right-armer has captured 12 scalps operating as a first or second change option for captain Chris Lynn. His 4-33 against the Sixers restricted the magenta men to a gettable total, which the Heat did for a much-needed win.

11) Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat)

M: 6 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 13.54 | SR: 13.0 | Econ: 6.20 | BB: 5-15

Mujeeb the magician canes Hobart with fabulous five

After the start of his BBL campaign was delayed by a COVID-19 infection, Mujeeb has wasted little time in making an impact and has been crucial for the Heat after they made a slow start to the season. His five-wicket haul against the Hurricanes is an obvious highlight and the Heat are sure to miss their star spinner if, as expected, he departs later this month for Afghanistan’s series against Ireland.