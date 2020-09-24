Cutting departs after nine seasons at the Heat

The overhaul of Brisbane Heat's list after three consecutive seasons without a finals appearance has continued, with foundation player Ben Cutting officially joining the Sydney Thunder despite having a year left to run on his contract.

Cutting, the Heat's most capped player and their all-time leading wicket-taker, follows Matt Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers) out the door as Darren Lehmann's side looks to break an unwanted run of just one finals showing in the past seven seasons.

Cutting in the green of the Thunder

Cutting will join his close friend Usman Khawaja at the Thunder and he'll also link up with Kiwi coach Shane Bond, who he's worked with at the Heat and Mumbai in the IPL.

The 33-year-old's departure had been mooted for much of the winter and it's also been reported that paceman James Pattinson will follow, possibly to the Melbourne Renegades.

Bond said adding Cutting's power hitting to his side's middle order will be crucial as they look to improve on their third-placed finish last season.

"There aren't too many players in the Big Bash who can come in at six and strike the ball and score as fast as Ben can," he said.

"He's the best in the competition at doing that, I think. To have him across to us to fill that role is massive.

"We've got a really strong relationship and I think he'll fit in brilliantly at our club. He's going to fill a vital role for us."

The departure of Cutting, who was part of the Heat side that won the BBL title in 2012, means skipper Chris Lynn is the only surviving member of the Heat's foundation squad.

The Heat have added Renegades duo Tom Cooper and Jack Wildermuth to their list in recent weeks, while they've also held discussions with AB de Villiers about a return this season.

However, the fact the South African's wife is due to give birth towards the end of the year plus the quarantine complications for overseas players this summer are obstacles the Heat will need to overcome to get that deal done.