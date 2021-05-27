England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Foakes' freak injury rules him out of NZ Tests

England's Ben Foakes will miss the next month's two-Test series against New Zealand with a hamstring injury from a bizarre dressing room mishap

27 May 2021, 07:31 AM AEST

