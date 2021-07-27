WBBL|07

Sixers go back to the future in coaching search

Just weeks after stepping down from the role, Ben Sawyer has been confirmed to return as Sydney Sixers coach for WBBL|07

Laura Jolly

27 July 2021, 03:35 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

