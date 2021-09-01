KFC BBL|11

Big Bash squads: How each team is shaping up

A club-by-club look at the ins and outs so far and how each team is coming together ahead of BBL|11

Martin Smith

1 September 2021, 04:36 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo