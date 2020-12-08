All you need to know about BBL Fantasy

CLICK HERE TO PLAY NOW!

Following the end of an exhilarating Rebel WBBL season, the KFC BBL is almost here and so is the tournament’s official fantasy game – with amazing prizes in store for winners!

This season, participants can play the classic game which will cover all 61 games between December 10th and February 6th.

Build your team

What’s the winning formula? Should you be focusing on opening batsmen for big scores or looking at allrounders who can chip in with runs and wickets? Maybe you’ll be looking at forming a team suited for low-scoring contests where bowlers reign supreme.

Dream11 gives players 100 credit points to build their perfect BBL Fantasy team. Players are valued from 1-10 credit points each, with the proven stars of the competition the most expensive to acquire.

Build your Dream11 using 1-3 wicketkeepers, 3-6 batters, 1-4 allrounders and 3-6 bowlers. Next, pick a captain for double points and a vice captain for 1.5x points.

You will have a total of 25 transfers for the whole season – so be mindful about how much you change your team XI before submitting them before the deadline for each game. You are free to make unlimited changes when it comes to your captain and vice-captain!

Leagues

When you sign up for BBL Fantasy, you will automatically join the Global League as well as your favourite team’s league after creating a team. Of course, you should also create multiple private leagues and invite your friends to join you there too!

Prizes

This season, BBL Fantasy has cash prizes for the five highest ranked players in the Global League with a grand prize of $5,000, as well as prizes for the winner of each team’s league!

How players score

Here is how your Dream11 will score Fantasy points:

Bonus points

Economy rate

Minimum of two overs bowled to be applicable

Strike rate

(except bowlers)

Minimum of 10 balls faced to be applicable

Points to remember

The cricketer you choose to be your BBL Fantasy team’s captain will receive twice the points.

The vice-captain will receive 1.5 times the points for his performance.

Strike rate scoring is applicable only for strike rate below 70 runs per 100 balls.

And, like the actual BBL teams, you are only permitted to select three overseas players in your XI. So choose wisely!

Substitutes on the field will not be awarded points for any contribution they make. However, 'Concussion Substitutes' (if permitted as per the applicable rules and regulations of the tournament) will be awarded four points for making an appearance in a match and will be awarded fantasy points for any contributions they make as per the Fantasy Points System.

