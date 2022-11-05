'Culture brought to life': First Nations round returns

The Big Bash's First Nations Rounds will return this summer, starting in the Weber WBBL this Sunday when Perth Scorchers host Adelaide Strikers at Lilac Hill.

For Aussie allrounders Ashleigh Gardner and Hannah Darlington, it is an important opportunity to build on the conversations started and understanding gained last summer, with all clubs to host at least one First Nations match this year.

The WBBL round will take place from November 6-16, while the KFC BBL's will be held from January 13-20.

"The First Nations Round was really special last year," Darlington said. "As a proud Indigenous woman, it was really awesome to see the culture brought to life … I'm really hoping it continues on and gets even bigger.

"It has a role to play in education – sport is a massive thing in Australia and using our platform not only as athletes but as a sport in general is really awesome."

It begins at Perth's Lilac Hill on Sunday, where the Scorchers' clash with the Strikers will be preceded by Kambarang Carnival curtain raiser games, featuring more than 120 male and female players aged between 12-17 years.

They will then link up with Scorchers and Strikers players and staff from both teams to form the largest Barefoot Circle in Australian cricket's history.

All eight teams will again wear Indigenous-themed uniforms, each designed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and sharing unique stories.

Players and officials will participate in barefoot circles, while Welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony will take place before some games.

There are six Aboriginal players signed to WBBL|08 squads; the Sixers' Gardner (Muruwari), Thunder pair Darlington (Kamilaroi) and Anika Learoyd (Gumbaynggir), Brisbane Heat's Mikayla Hinkley (Kunja), Renegades off-spinner Ella Hayward (Jawoyn) and Hurricanes' Emma Manix-Geeves (Palawa).

"To have that round last year was really important for the game and really important for the culture to show them what we were doing to talk about issues and actually celebrate the culture," Gardner said.

"There's certainly room for improvement and there's a long way to go.

"But that's the most exciting thing, is actually having the backing of the Big Bash to want to have a First Nations Round … I'm just looking forward to where that can go over the next couple of years as well.

"Some of the strips are incredible. I love our Sixers one and the Strikers one was amazing as well.

"I know for the Sixers girls last year, we actually got to speak to the artist behind our uniform design and to hear her story and to hear how she designed it and why she designed it was really impactful."

All the Big Bash First Nations Rounds kits

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers’ kit was designed by Aboriginal artist Allan Sumner, a descendent of the Ngarrindjeri, Kaurna and Yankunytjajara people.

The primary element of the shirt is the centric circles in the middle of the artwork, which represent the cricket ground where the Adelaide Strikers play, with a batsman and bowler facing at either end.

The dots on either side represent the cricket ball as it is hit and thrown across the field, while the other two features are the hands on the sleeves, which represent the hands of the players, and the different shades of blue dots that represent different communities and places across the country where the Strikers play.

Brisbane Heat

Mikayla Hinkley, a proud Kunja woman and Brisbane Heat player, helped design the Brisbane Heat’s First Nations Round playing shirt, collaborating with Brisbane Indigenous artist, and close friend, Delores McDonald (Aunty Delly).

The front of the shirt features the flames of the Heat’s logo surrounding the Gabba circle, where players are sitting in a circle which represents harmony and unity, bringing players and fans together.

The Brisbane River, with its abundance of foods, plus animal and human tracks, is on the back of the shirt. A Rainbow serpent/snake represents both male and female players, and the Circle represents the Gabba, plus roads travelled to and from it by teams.

On the sleeve, the centre circle is the Gabba, alongside other water holes which used to be near the ground. There are 87 black strokes on red earth that represent the wickets taken by Aboriginal great Eddie Gilbert.

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes’ shirt was designed by palawa woman Sharnie Read.

Hailing from the North West coast with a background in Aboriginal heritage management, Read’s design represents the ancient symbols of Tasmanian Aboriginal people; representing one of the oldest cultures in the world and showcasing palawa connection to country.

Most of the symbols depicted are found in ancient engravings around the island’s coastline, and show the palawa people’s connection to land and sea through the symbols rolling across the waves.

The blue gum leaves represent the sharing of knowledge, the love of the island, and its unique environment.

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades’ playing shirt has been designed by Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, a Wurundjeri, Dja Dja Wurrung and Ngurai-illum Wurrung woman.

The circle in the centre of the shirt represents the act of gathering together, with 12 smaller circles outside representing the players while the lines at the shoulder and hips represent players standing side by side for their journeys together.

Melbourne Stars

The Stars’ shirt was also designed by Ky-ya Nicholson Ward. The star on the back represents Stars country, where Bunjil, a wedge tailed eagle, the creator spirit lives.

The surrounding smaller stars represent the players of the team, coming from all different paths and places in life, but all being connected through cricket.

The blue running through the centre represents Birrarung (Yarra Rivers) and the circles in the middle of the design represent family.

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers' shirt was designed by Jade Dolman, an Aboriginal artist with Whadjuk/Ballardong, Eastern Arrernte heritage.

The artwork on the playing kits focuses on water because it is significant to WA’s culture and the landscape, especially the WACA Ground.

Sydney Sixers

Designed by Jordan Adler, a Sydney-based Bidjigal woman, in close collaboration with Sixers players Ashleigh Gardner (Muruwari) and Dan Christian (Wiradjuri), the playing shirt symbolises the connection of the Sixers community.

The large circle on the shirt represents the SCG, the club's spiritual home and meeting place, where Sixers supporters come together.

The sand goanna, the totem of the Muruwari people, is a nod to Gardner’s Indigenous roots, while the three rivers represent Christian's Wiradjuri mob.

Sydney Thunder

Designed by Rheanna Lotter, a Sydney-based Yuin woman, the playing shirt honours Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and symbolises the connection of the Thunder Nation.

The large circle in the middle represents the Thunder teams (women's and men's) and the boomerangs symbolise their fierce energy.

The lighter circles at the top represent past, present and future players, while the stars represent Aboriginal ancestors.

The dots surrounding and connecting the circles represent the supporters, staff, sponsors and wider community who make up the Thunder Nation.

WBBL|08 First Nations Round matches

Nov 6: Scorchers v Strikers, Lilac Hill, Whadjuk

Nov 7: Renegades v Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Palawa

Nov 9: Scorchers v Heat, Lilac Hill, Whadjuk

Nov 10: Sixers v Renegades, CitiPower Centre, Boon Wurrung

Nov 11: Hurricanes v Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Kaurna

Nov 12: Renegades v Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, Boon Wurrung

Nov 12: Stars v Sixers, CitiPower Centre, Boon Wurrung

Nov 12: Heat v Hurricanes, Karen Rolton Oval, Kaurna

Nov 13: Sixers v Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, Boon Wurrung

Nov 13: Stars v Renegades, CitiPower Centre, Boon Wurrung

Nov 13: Strikers v Thunder, Centennial Park Oval (Nuriootpa), Ngadjuri

Nov 14: Strikers v Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Kaurna

Nov 15: Hurricanes v Stars, Latrobe Recreation Ground, Palawa

Nov 15: Thunder v Renegades, Manuka Oval, Ngunnawal

Nov 16: Stars v Hurricanes, Latrobe Recreation Ground, Palawa

Nov 16: Sixers v Heat, North Sydney Oval, Cammeraygal

BBL|12 First Nations Round matches

Jan 13: Thunder v Scorchers, Sydney Showground Stadium, Wangal

Jan 14: Strikers v Heat, Adelaide Oval, Kaurna

Jan 14: Renegades v Stars, Marvel Stadium, Wurundjeri

Jan 15: Hurricanes v Thunder, Blundstone Arena, Palawa

Jan 15: Sixers v Scorchers, SCG, Gadigal

Jan 16: Stars v Heat, MCG, Wurundjeri

Jan 17: Sixers v Strikers, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Gumbainggir

Jan 18: Scorchers v Hurricanes, Optus Stadium, Whadjuk

Jan 19: Thunder v Renegades, Manuka Oval, Ngunnawal

Jan 20: Strikers v Scorchers, Adelaide Oval, Kaurna

Jan 20: Heat v Hurricanes, Gabba, Yugara

