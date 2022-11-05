Weber WBBL|08

'Culture brought to life': First Nations round returns

The Big Bash leagues will again feature a First Nations round this summer, with the WBBL to honour indigenous culture next week

Laura Jolly

5 November 2022, 06:14 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo