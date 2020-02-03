KFC BBL|09

BBL goes back to the future in heat of the finals

Statistics underline the shift in BBL teams opting to bat first as teams chasing struggle under the pressure of the playoffs

Louis Cameron

3 February 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo