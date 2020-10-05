All the player movement so far ahead of BBL10

The done deals

A total of eight players have moved clubs so far, including just the fourth direct trade in BBL history, with Billy Stanlake leaving the Adelaide Strikers for the Melbourne Stars and Dan Worrall heading the other way.

Billy Stanlake: Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Stars

Dan Worrall: Melbourne Stars to Adelaide Strikers

Peter Handscomb: Melbourne Stars to Hobart Hurricanes

Matt Renshaw: Brisbane Heat to Adelaide Strikers

Tom Cooper: Melbourne Renegades to Brisbane Heat

Dan Christian: Melbourne Renegades to Sydney Sixers

Jack Wildermuth: Melbourne Renegades to Brisbane Heat

Ben Cutting: Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder

The internationals

With only two overseas players signed on so far – Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) – speculation has been rife about which international stars will play in the BBL this summer.

With England’s white-ball players expected to be available, media reports have linked dynamic one-day openers Jonny Bairstow (Melbourne Stars) and Jason Roy (Perth Scorchers) with a move to Australia while Dawid Malan, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, has had talks with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers) and Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) have also been in discussions about a return to their respective clubs.

Given England are expected to be playing Test cricket over the summer, which means three-format players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer are off limits, the likes of white-ball stars Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali could also be available, pending Test selection and complications regarding border restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the English contingent, Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) and AB de Villiers (Heat) have all had discussions with their respective clubs about returning this season, however the South African’s availability has been complicated by the expected arrival of his third child towards the end of the year.

The schedule changes

Some alterations to the schedule of international cricket and T20 franchise competitions, and more changes that are expected to come, will have a major bearing on the BBL this summer.

News that Australia’s proposed one-day series against New Zealand this summer has been postponed has opened the door for the country’s biggest names to play a major role in the Big Bash.

While Australia’s Test stars are expected to be playing red-ball cricket against India until at least mid-January, white-ball stars like Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa should all be available for the whole tournament, which has been not been the case in previous BBL seasons.

It’s also created the possibility of three-format stars like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc making a rare appearance in the BBL for the final stages of the tournament. However, those players may instead use a break in the calendar to take some time away from the game, particularly given the prospect that bio-bubbles will make an already gruelling schedule even more taxing this summer.

On a global front, the postponement of South Africa's Mzansi T20 league and with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) expected to follow, the game's biggest overseas stars will have only the Big Bash to choose from if they want to play in a major T20 competition this summer.

New Zealand is the only nation to have officially locked in their international schedule for the summer, with the Windies and Pakistan to tour there, while England are in negotiations to tour South Africa for a six-match limited overs series from mid-November.

That England tour is far from a done deal, but any players coming to Australia after it would face a fortnight of quarantine before being able to join their BBL clubs, which may delay their start to the competition.

Media reports this week that a trans-Tasman travel bubble might be set up in the coming months could also make it easier for some of the Caribbean's best 20-over players to join the BBL at the end of their T20 series in NZ in late November. However, no West Indies players have been linked to any BBL clubs so far.

The squads so far

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall (eight to be added)

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton (OS), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn (c) Jimmy Peirson, Mitchell, Swepson, Jack Wildermuth (eight to be added)

Hobart Hurricanes: Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright (seven to be added)

Melbourne Renegades: Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster (six to be added)

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (c), Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa (six to be added)

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh (c), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman (four to be added)

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran (OS), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk (two to be added)

Sydney Thunder: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain (four to be added)