BBL finals race: The run home for each club

With a new five-team finals system introduced for this season of the KFC BBL, there is plenty to play out over what looks set to be a thrilling final week of the regular season.

Played over two weekends early next month, the new five-match, five-team finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season.The dominant Melbourne Stars have already secured top spot, the Sixers will be there somewhere, and five other teams are still all vying for a finals spot.

Here's a reminder of the new-look finals schedule and a club-by-club look at each team and what they can expect over the next week.

BBL|09 Finals Series

(Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

1st: Melbourne Stars (20 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 10 | Lost: 2 | NRR: 1.006

The run home

Jan 22: v Strikers (third) at Adelaide Oval

Jan 25: v Heat (sixth) at the MCG

Stoinis keeps run flowing with another fifty

A dominant tournament from last year's finalists saw them lock in top spot with three matches to play, while they also welcome back Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa for their run to the finals. Whether breakout star Haris Rauf also returns for the finals following his maiden call-up to play for Pakistan remains to be seen. Monday night's rain-affected loss to the Sixers was just the second blemish for the Stars in a superb season, and they have already secured hosting rights for the Qualifier final on January 31. Will this be the year they finally break through for their maiden title?

2nd: Sydney Sixers (15 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 7 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NNR: 0.085

The run home

Jan 23: v Heat (sixth) at the Gabba

Jan 25: v Renegades (eighth) at the SCG

Sixers outshine Stars as Henriques storm hits Sydney

The Sixers earned payback against the Stars in a rain-affected clash on Monday night and in doing so locked in a finals spot. They are now sitting pretty in second spot ahead of Thursday's blockbuster clash with Brisbane Heat, in which they back Steve Smith. Two days later, they'll have pace ace Josh Hazlewood returning for their game against the Renegades. They will, however, be without import Tom Curran for the finals due to international duty.

3rd: Adelaide Strikers (13 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 6 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NRR: 0.649

The run home

Jan 22: v Stars (first) at Adelaide Oval

Jan 24: v Scorchers (fifth) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Adelaide Oval

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

A tight win over the Hurricanes has put the Strikers well and truly in the race to earn a double chance. A clash against the top-of-the-table Stars looms on Wednesday ahead of a crucial road trip to Perth, but it's likely their fate won't be decided until after their home clash against the Hurricanes on the Australia Day long weekend. The return of Alex Carey from international duty will also bolster their middle order.

4th: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 6 | Lost: 6 | NNR: 0.066

The run home

Jan 24: v Strikers (second) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Thunder (fourth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Perth punish sluggish Thunder with whirlwind opening stand

Consecutive losses to the top-of-the-table Stars halted the Scorchers' momentum after three straight wins, but they bounced back hard with a strong victory over the Thunder that propelled them into the top four. A home win over the Strikers could be enough to lock in a top five place, but their hopes appear likely to come down to a winner-takes-all match against the Thunder on Australia Day. The Scorchers will also welcome back the Ashtons - Turner and Agar - from international duty while they've balanced the loss of Chris Jordan (England selection) with the canny recruitment of South African quick Morne Morkel for the run home.

5th: Sydney Thunder (11 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 5 | Lost: 6 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.236

The run home

Jan 24: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Scorchers (fifth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Hales storm arrivesin Perth to carry Thunder

A rain-shortened victory in the Sydney Smash put the Thunder in the top four however that lofty status was short-lived after Monday night's defeat in Perth saw the Scorchers leapfrog them in their mid-table battle. The Thunder's next game against the Scorchers could well determine the fate of both teams in the chase for a finals spot, though they face a danger match against the Hurricanes before that. There's a chance the Thunder could be without import Chris Morris for the finals, should the South African be picked by the Proteas to face England early next month.

6th: Brisbane Heat (10 Points)

Played: 11 | Won: 5 | Lost: 6 | NNR: -0.464

The run home

Jan 23: v Sixers (third) at the Gabba

Jan 25: v Stars (first) at the MCG

Jan 27: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

Brisbane Heat suffer worst collapse in BBL history

Sunday's record-breaking collapse against the Renegades has left the Heat in a vulnerable position ahead of two tough matches this week that could determine their finals fate. A blockbuster against the Sixers (and Steve Smith) at the Gabba on Thursday will be followed by a double-header in Melbourne to finish the regular season, starting against the Stars at the MCG on Saturday. Two losses against highly-fancied rivals this week would leave the Heat in danger of missing the finals altogether, but any team with AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn in the side – and the returning Marnus Labuschagne – cannot be underestimated. Ultimately, the Heat's hopes could come down to a rematch with the bottom-placed Renegades in the final regular season match of BBL|09.

7th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 4 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.748

The run home

Jan 24: v Thunder (fourth) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Strikers (second) at Adelaide Oval

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

Hobart returned to the winner's list with a thrilling win over the Renegades, but they still need plenty to go their way on the run home to make the top five. The return of D'Arcy Short from international duty will be a huge help, but the Canes need to keep winning – and by big margins – to improve their Net Run Rate of -0.748, which is the worst in the competition.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 2 | Lost: 10 | NNR: -0.382

The run home

Jan 25: v Sixers (third) at the SCG

Jan 27: v Heat (sixth) at Marvel Stadium

The Renegades stunned the Heat to keep the finals dream alive but that lasted barely 24 hours, with the Scorchers' win over the Thunder ending hopes of a miracle. While there will be no finals for the defending champs, their game against the Heat could have significant ramifications on the final five, and with skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson back in the fold, they're every chance to spring a couple of upsets.