BBL finals race: The run home for each club

With a new five-team finals system introduced for this season of the KFC BBL, there is plenty to play out over what looks set to be a thrilling final week of the regular season.

Played over two weekends early next month, the new five-match, five-team finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season.

The dominant Melbourne Stars have already secured top spot, but the other seven teams – including, mathematically, the last-placed Melbourne Renegades – all remain in with a chance of reaching the final five.

Here's a reminder of the new-look finals schedule and a club-by-club look at each team and what they can expect over the next week.

BBL|09 Finals Series

(Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

1st: Melbourne Stars (20 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 10 | Lost: 1 | NRR: 1.173

The run home

Jan 20: v Sixers (third) at the SCG

Jan 22: v Strikers (second) at Adelaide Oval

Jan 25: v Heat (sixth) at the MCG

Never-say-die Stars topple the Scorchers

A dominant tournament from last year's finalists has seen them lock in top spot with three matches still to play, and they'll also welcome back Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa for their run to the finals. Whether breakout star Haris Rauf also returns for the finals following his maiden call-up to play for Pakistan remains to be seen. A loss to the Strikers on the Gold Coast has been the only blemish for the Stars in a superb season, and they have already secured hosting rights for the Qualifier final on January 31. Will this be the year they finally break through for their maiden title?

2nd: Adelaide Strikers (13 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 6 | Lost: 4 | NNR: 0.649

The run home

Jan 22: v Stars (first) at Adelaide Oval

Jan 24: v Scorchers (fifth) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Adelaide Oval

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

A tight win over the Hurricanes lifted the Strikers into second spot and put them well and truly in the race to earn a double chance. A clash against the top-of-the-table Stars looms on Wednesday ahead of a crucial road trip to Perth, but it's likely their fate won't be decided until after their home clash against the Hurricanes on the Australia Day long weekend. The return of Alex Carey from international duty will also bolster their middle order.

3rd: Sydney Sixers (13 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 6 | Lost: 4 | NNR: -0.029

The run home

Jan 20: v Stars (first) at the SCG

Jan 23: v Heat (sixth) at the Gabba

Jan 25: v Renegades (eighth) at the SCG

QUICK SINGLE Sixers' BBL title tilt to receive Aussie injection

Rain and a rampant Marcus Stoinis has added up to a frustrating week for the Sixers, who have gone three matches without a win. They face a re-match against the Stars on Monday before they welcome back Steve Smith for a blockbuster clash against the Heat on Thursday and then Josh Hazlewood for their game against the Renegades two days later. They will, however, be without import Tom Curran for the finals due to international duty.

4th: Sydney Thunder (11 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 5 | Lost: 5 | NNR: -0.03

The run home

Jan 20: v Scorchers (fifth) at Optus Stadium

Jan 24: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Scorchers (fifth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Thunder beat the Sixers, rain in Sydney

A rain-shortened victory in the Sydney Smash has left the Thunder just a win (and Net Run Rate) off second spot and they face three matches in the run home against teams below them on the table. Their two games against the Scorchers to come could well determine the fate of both teams in the chase for a finals spot, adding up to what should be a tense Australia Day weekend of matches. There's a chance the Thunder could be without import Chris Morris for the finals, should the South African be picked by the Proteas to face England early next month.

5th: Perth Scorchers (10 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 5 | Lost: 6 | NNR: -0.104

The run home

Jan 20: v Thunder (fourth) at Optus Stadium

Jan 24: v Strikers (second) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Thunder (fourth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Never-say-die Stars topple the Scorchers

Consecutive losses to the top-of-the-table Stars has halted the Scorchers' momentum after three straight wins, but they remain well in contention for a finals spot. Victories in their two home games this week could well be enough to lock in a berth in the top five, but things appear likely to come down to a winner-takes-all match against the Thunder on Australia Day. The Scorchers will also welcome back Ashtons Turner and Agar from international duty while they've balanced the loss of Chris Jordan (England selection) with the recruitment of South African quick Morne Morkel for the run home.

6th: Brisbane Heat (10 Points)

Played: 11 | Won: 5 | Lost: 6 | NNR: -0.464

The run home

Jan 23: v Sixers (third) at the Gabba

Jan 25: v Stars (first) at the MCG

Jan 27: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

Brisbane Heat suffer worst collapse in BBL history

Sunday's record-breaking collapse against the Renegades has left the Heat in a vulnerable position ahead of two tough matches this week that could determine their finals fate. A blockbuster against the Sixers (and Steve Smith) at the Gabba on Thursday will be followed by a double-header in Melbourne to finish the regular season, starting against the Stars at the MCG on Saturday. Two losses against highly-fancied rivals this week would leave the Heat in danger of missing the finals altogether, but any team with AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn in the side – and the returning Marnus Labuschagne – cannot be underestimated.

7th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 3 | Lost: 7 | NNR: -0.849

The run home

Jan 21: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

Jan 24: v Thunder (fourth) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Strikers (second) at Adelaide Oval

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

Five games without a win has left Hobart's season on life support and they will need plenty to go their way on the run home to scrape into the finals. The return of D'Arcy Short from international duty will be a huge help, but the Canes need to start winning – and by big margins – to improve their Net Run Rate of -0.849, which is the worst in the competition.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Played: 11 | Won: 2 | Lost: 9 | NNR: -0.397

The run home

Jan 21: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Marvel Stadium

Jan 25: v Sixers (third) at the SCG

Jan 27: v Heat (sixth) at Marvel Stadium

They couldn't, could they? Somehow after nine straight losses to start the season, the defending champions are technically still in with a chance of making the finals after winning two games in a row. But, needless to say, they will need absolutely everything to go their way in the run home to make it to fifth spot, and they'll have to win all three matches to be in with a shot. And with skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson back in the fold, they should at least provide nuisance value for other teams in the next week.