KFC BBL|11

Tick Tock: Umpires to enforce timed out law in Big Bash

In the latest measure to speed the game up, Big Bash umpires will be tasked with keeping a close eye on the clock to ensure new batters are prompt to the wicket

Martin Smith

7 October 2021, 04:30 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

