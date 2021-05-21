Stanlake injured, Siddle all class in County cricket

Billy Stanlake will miss the rest of the English county season after the paceman suffered a stress fracture while taking 2-91 for Derbyshire against Essex.

Stanlake played his first game for the county against Essex last week, taking 2-91 against the defending champions, but sustained a stress fracture in the process.

Stanlake had bowled 17 overs, including seven no-balls, and claimed the wickets of Essex openers Alastair Cook and Nick Browne in quick succession.

But that came after the pair had both reached fifties in a 137-run opening stand as Essex piled up 3d-412 in an innings and 15 run win .

With the paceman heading back home for rehabilitation, Derbyshire are seeking to fill the void at the heart of their attack.

Billy Stanlake's County Championship stint lasted just 17 overs // Getty

Head of cricket Dave Houghton said: "We're hugely disappointed that we won't get to see more of Billy this year.

"He's been a model professional during his time with us and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

"Our search for a replacement has already begun and we are hopeful of bringing in another bowler in the not too distant future who can contribute in all formats this summer."

The evergreen Peter Siddle delivered a masterclass on his return for Essex, taking four wickets for Essex, having been left out of their previous match against Stanlake's Derbyshire.

In front of a couple of hundred spectators who were also making their return to watching cricket after the easing of COVID restrictions, the 36-year-old was in brilliant form against Warwickshire at the County Ground on Thursday.

The Victorian took 4-36 off 19.4 overs on his first appearance at the county's home ground Chelmsford since July 2019, having only featured in away this season.

Dom Sibley, who has been called up to the England Test squad ahead of the New Zealand series, was also making his comeback after a month out for a fractured finger and scored a dogged 43.

Peter Siddle is closing in on 650 career first-class wickets // Getty

Siddle entered the attack in the 11th over and proved Essex's ace as he helped reduce the visitors to 7-159.

The veteran squared up captain Will Rhodes and found a thick edge to Nick Browne at fourth slip, before Rob Yates lost his middle stump it the Australian in his next over.

Siddle, who was awarded his county cap and his winner's medal from the 2019 Championship success at lunch, immediately said thank you to the club with the lbw scalp of Sam Hain.

Siddle's fourth wicket came when he castled Michael Burgess with only 66.4 overs possible in the day.

A fifth wicket would give Siddle his 25th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Elsewhere for the Australians, Michael Neser returned figures of 0-30 from seven overs and Daniel Worrall 0-13 from four as poor weather yet again wreaked havoc with the scheduled matches.