County Championship 2021

Stanlake injured, Siddle all class in County cricket

Billy Stanlake faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines with a back stress fracture after one match in England, while ageless Peter Siddle claimed four wickets for Essex

Cricket Network

21 May 2021, 07:38 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo