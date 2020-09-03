Stanlake, Worrall set for Big Bash trade

The wheels are in motion for the first Big Bash trade in three years, with two of last summer's top-placed BBL teams believed to be closing in on an agreement to swap fast bowlers.

After the lifting of the BBL's contracting embargo period earlier this week, it is understood the Melbourne Stars are in advanced discussions with the Adelaide Strikers to send Daniel Worrall to Adelaide in exchange for Billy Stanlake.

While the deal has not been officially confirmed, both clubs are understood to be preparing to welcome their new recruits.

The exchange would mark just the fourth direct player trade ever in the BBL and the first since the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes swapped Matthew Wade and Beau Webster.

It would also be the first time two players with international experience have been traded in the same deal.

Spokespeople for the Stars and Strikers declined to confirm the deal.

The potential trade would mark an exciting start to the opening of the BBL's player movement window.

It is expected a host of international signings will be finalised in the coming weeks now that Cricket Australia has confirmed a player draft will not proceed this season, while the likes of Peter Handscomb, Matthew Renshaw and James Pattinson are all expected to find new clubs.

Stanlake has been short of his best in his previous two BBL campaigns with the Strikers, but remains highly-regarded around the world and is currently preparing to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this month's Indian Premier League.

Since Ricky Ponting suggested the 204cm quick had the makings of an "all-time great fast bowler", Stanlake has averaged just 43.47 with the ball and conceded more than nine runs per over in the BBL.

But the 25-year-old has since taken steps to making more consistent Sheffield Shield appearances with his native Queensland, while he played for Australia's T20 side as recently as November last year.

The long square boundaries at the MCG (presuming the Stars are able to play in Melbourne this season) would suit his steepling bounce more than Adelaide Oval, which has longer straight boundaries and shorter square ones.

Acquiring him would leave the Stars - perennial finalists but still searching for an elusive maiden BBL title - with no shortage of pace firepower; Nathan Coulter-Nile and Lance Morris, who are both under contract for BBL10, can both top the 140kph mark.

Those stocks will be bolstered further if Haris Rauf re-signs as expected.

Worrall, who played three ODIs for Australia in 2016, is coming off an injury-interrupted BBL season but is a proven short-form performer.

The right-armer took just eight wickets in 14 games last season , though his economy rate of 7.66 was tight, and has helped the Stars reach back-to-back finals in BBL|08 and 09.

Born in Melbourne but having gotten his break in first-class cricket with South Australia, Worrall will be familiar with the Strikers' environment if he lands there; their head coach Jason Gillespie was recently appointed by the Redbacks as well.

With skilful quicks Peter Siddle and Michael Neser on their books, and star spinner Rashid Khan previously expressing his willingness to stay at the club, Worrall’s potential addition should again leave the Strikers (who finished third last season) with a formidable bowling attack.

Worrall played three ODIs when Australia rested their frontline quicks on a 2016 tour of South Africa, but a path back into the national team has appeared more likely with the red ball than white.

He had been flagged by Gillespie and Mitchell Johnson as a possible Ashes smokey last year after thriving for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield, with the Dukes ball in particular, but had his bid ruined by injury.

As an Irish passport holder, the 29-year-old was recently linked in the media to a stint with the Ireland national team given three years has elapsed since his last game for Australia.

But a switch appears unlikely for now with Worrall having previously expressed his ambition to follow in the footsteps of Siddle, who played a key role in Australia's Ashes campaign last year. Australia’s next Test tour of England is scheduled for 2023.