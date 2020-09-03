Stanlake, Worrall set for Big Bash trade

Stars and Strikers understood to be in talks to exchange Australia-capped fast bowlers in what would be just the fourth ever BBL player trade

Louis Cameron

3 September 2020, 12:46 PM AEST

