West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Australian players take a knee ahead of first T20

The Australian men's team 'condemns racial injustice and discrimination' as they take a knee ahead of the first T20 against the West Indies

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

10 July 2021, 10:02 AM AEST

