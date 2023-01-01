KFC BBL|12

Boundary catches explained: Why is that not a six?

It's the fielding act that sends the cricket world abuzz whenever it happens, but just what is the go with those juggling catches over the boundary rope?

Josh Schonafinger

1 January 2023, 11:03 PM AEST

@joshschon

