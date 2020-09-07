Strikers lock in Patterson on long-term deal

Adelaide Strikers have locked in talented batter Bridget Patterson for another three years.

The South Australian has been with the Strikers through the first five seasons of the Rebel WBBL and is their third highest all-time run-scorer behind New Zealand stars Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a standout domestic summer in 2019-20, scoring two half-centuries and amassing 319 runs at a strike rate of 117.71 in WBBL|05.

It was enough to win her a spot in the Australia A squad which played India last December, before being included in the Governor-General’s XI that upset India in January.

Patterson also attracted attention for her eye-catching 30 from 12 deliveries playing for Adelaide Crows in the T20 Bushfire Showdown in February, which helped raise funds for South Australia’s bushfire appeal.

The Kangaroo Island product said she was delighted to remain a Striker.

"I love being at the Strikers which is my hometown team so to speak, and we have continued to build something really special here since it all started," she said.

"I’ve made a lot of memories here and I’m really looking forward to that continuing for the next three years."

Adelaide have announced six signings in the last week as they locked in the core of the squad who carried them to last season’s final.

Currently, the only confirmed departure is allrounder Devine, who has signed with the Perth Scorchers, while Katie Mack and Tabatha Saville, and West Indies star Stafanie Taylor, are the remaining members of last year’s squad out of contract.

They have three spots left to fill on their WBBL|06 list.

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington