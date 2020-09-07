Strikers lock in Patterson on long-term deal

Talented batter Bridget Patterson will remain a Striker for another three seasons

Laura Jolly

7 September 2020, 12:34 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo