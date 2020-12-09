KFC BBL|10

Preview: Heat hopes rest on consistency, accountability

The Brisbane Heat blew hot and cold last summer and factors out of their control have already upset their pre-season, so what can Chris Lynn and Darren Lehmann manufacture for BBL|10?

Louis Cameron

9 December 2020, 01:47 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

