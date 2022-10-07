Heat confirm double sister act as stars’ arrival delayed

Brisbane Heat have moved quickly to secure the signature of New Zealand pace bowler Jess Kerr after news that the arrival of India’s Pooja Vastrakar and England’s Danni Wyatt to Weber WBBL|08 was set to be delayed.

India are currently playing in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh and if, as expected, they qualify for the final on October 16, it will mean Vastrakar, as well as Jemimah Rodrigues (Stars) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Renegades), will miss their club’s first few matches.

Meanwhile star Heat recruit and England opener Wyatt will also miss the first week of the season as her workload is managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a packed home summer that ended late last month.

QUICK SINGLE Heat sign star England opener to complete squad

It means Kerr – the sister of Heat allrounder Amelia Kerr – will be making her debut for the club when the season gets underway in Mackay next Thursday, and is expected to feature in Brisbane’s first three matches.

The Kerrs, who will fly directly to Australia from New Zealand’s recently completed tour of the West Indies, join fellow sister act Grace and Laura Harris on the Brisbane books.

"Jess is a proven international performer and great person to boot," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"She provides really good balance to our attack and will enjoy the chance to play alongside her sister in the WBBL.

"She’s no stranger to the Heat having been around the club in the past with her family when Melie has played with us, and we’re excited to have her bring her determination and skills to our group."

The Kerr sisters join Grace and Laura Harris on the Heat books // Getty

The Heat have also brought in 16-year-old left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton as a local replacement player for ACT Meteors fast bowler Zoe Cooke, who will miss WBBL|08 due to a back injury suffered during the pre-season.

"It’s very unfortunate for Zoe that she will miss the tournament and we wish her a speedy recovery," Noffke said.

"Lucy has been around the group a bit now for the past 12 months and so this is a great opportunity for her to continue her development.

"She’s learning a lot about her game and we’re very pleased with how she is continuing to grow into her role as a left-arm quick."

Kerr opens up on family's Queensland connection

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers have confirmed left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will arrive early next week ahead of their October 13 tournament opener against the Heat, while Melbourne Stars recruits Alice Capsey and Lauren Winfield-Hill are currently en route to Australia.

Sydney Thunder have two England internationals on their books, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, with their arrival dates to be confirmed.

The Heat will take a 14-player squad to Mackay next Tuesday for the opening weekend of matches at Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Brisbane Heat WBBL|08 squad: Jess Jonassen (c), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Pooja Vastrakar (Ind), Danni Wyatt (Eng), Jess Kerr (NZ, replacement player), Lucy Hamilton (replacement player), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash