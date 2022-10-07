Weber WBBL|08

Heat confirm double sister act as stars’ arrival delayed

Brisbane Heat will have two sets of sisters on their books early this upcoming WBBL season after snapping up Kiwi Jess Kerr

Laura Jolly

7 October 2022, 05:28 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

