Neser leaves Strikers, returns home for BBL|11

Brisbane Heat have secured the services of experienced paceman Michael Neser on a three-year deal from Adelaide Strikers ahead of KFC BBL|11.

Neser, a two-time Marsh Sheffield Shield winner with Queensland, played six games for the Heat as a 21-year-old in the inaugural season of the Big Bash in 2011-12, before switching allegiances to Adelaide.

He went on to play nine seasons at the club and was part of their title-winning side in BBL|07, the same year he won his first Shield title with the Bulls.

"I enjoyed my time with the Strikers and have got a lot of good friends at the club," he said. "It goes without saying that I am grateful for the opportunities I received there.

"Coming back to the Heat feels right though, and after being away in England (for a county stint with Glamorgan), I am very keen to get into the season, firstly with the Queensland Bulls and then with Brisbane.

"There are a lot of the Queensland boys in the Heat squad so it will be fun being back together again across the whole summer after we had such a good year last season."

Neser returns to the Heat as one of his state's most accomplished fast bowlers, with his form in all three formats earning him multiple honours in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old Gold Coast product is a three-time winner of the Ian Healy Trophy as the best Queensland player and has spent much of the past two years involved in the Australian Test and ODI squads after debuting in the latter format in 2018.

He featured prominently for the Bulls in their 2020-21 Shield win in April, helping set up the victory over NSW with a first-innings haul of 5-27.

"You always get 100 percent from Michael, whether it's with bat or the ball in the field, or as one of your senior players off the field," said new Brisbane head coach Wade Seccombe.

"Both (assistant coach) Darren Lehmann and I were very keen to get Michael back to Queensland for the Heat when the opportunity came up, and he is a very important recruit for us.

"He's an experienced and skilful T20 bowler as well as being a good leader, and that will complement our existing attack very nicely."

Neser has played 75 career T20 games, snaring 75 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44 and a strike rate of 19.30.

He joins a Brisbane side that finished third in last season's BBL after they claimed two finals victories, their first knockout successes since their title triumph in BBL|02.

Brisbane Heat squad for BBL|11 (so far): Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (intl), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser.