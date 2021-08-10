KFC BBL|11

Neser leaves Strikers, returns home for BBL|11

After nine seasons with the Adelaide Strikers, the experienced paceman has signed with the Brisbane Heat

cricket.com.au

10 August 2021, 07:12 AM AEST

