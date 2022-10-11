Weber WBBL|08

WBBL preview: Heat out to seize early home advantage

Brisbane Heat have added some international class an a strong squad of local talent as they prepare to begin their season in Mackay

Laura Jolly

11 October 2022, 10:01 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo