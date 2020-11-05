Rebel WBBL|06

Heat players strike a chord in the WBBL village

Despite a stop-start opening to their WBBL|06 campaign, the two-time champions have gone to great lengths to maintain a strong bond off the field

Laura Jolly in Sydney

5 November 2020, 08:22 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo