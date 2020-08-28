Recruits round out Heat's squad for three-peat bid

Reigning champions Brisbane Heat have locked in their squad for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season, with recruits Georgia Redmayne, Nicola Hancock and Georgia Voll rounding out their 15-player list.

The arrival of Australia A wicketkeeper-batter Redmayne from the Perth Scorchers is a boost for the club as she fills the position behind the stumps vacated by Beth Mooney (who has moved to Perth Scorchers), while Hancock's arrival from the Melbourne Stars strengthens their pace attack after they lost Sammy-Jo Johnson to Sydney Thunder.

The Heat have also re-signed young talent Charli Knott, cementing a WBBL|06 roster that includes 11 members of last summer's championship squad, and eight members of the winning XI that defeated Adelaide Strikers in the final at Allan Border Field last December.

Redmayne made her mark on the WBBL in purple through her first three seasons at the Hobart Hurricanes, before making the move west to play for the Scorchers last summer.

A Queensland squad member who combines cricket with her work as a doctor at Tweed Hospital, taking the gloves at the Heat is a natural move for the 26-year-old, who will also slot into the top-order.

Hancock, a former Australia A representative, has joined her fourth Big Bash club having previously represented the Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

"It's great to have two experienced and talented players in Georgia and Nicola coming into the group, and we will look to give them every opportunity to showcase their skills," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"They have both been Australia A players and it would be rewarding to assist them to further improve their individual games along the way."

Aged just 16, Voll is seen as one of the brightest young talents in Queensland cricket.

A top-order batter and off-spinner, Voll made her state debut for the Queensland Fire in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League last summer shortly after being named the player of the tournament at the Under-18 National Championships.

It was an honour bestowed after she scored 314 runs at 34.9, including a top score of 83, and collected 12 wickets at 11.4.

In her senior state debut against Victoria she was unperturbed by the occasion, picking up the wickets of Molly Strano and Alana King in her figures of 2-11.

Meanwhile, allrounder Knott – who is in her final year of high school – is entering her third season as a Brisbane-contracted player.

She has yet to debut for the club, but has caught the eye of national talent scouts and was named in the Governor General’s XI earlier this year.

"We're very pleased to secure Georgia Voll for the Heat," Noffke said.

"It was fitting to have (former Heat captain) Kirby Short present her with her first cap for the Queensland Fire last summer and we all noted how mature she was in handling her debut against Victoria.

"Charli Knott continues to develop and grow as a player and like Georgia, we’re excited about the potential she brings to the squad."

Earlier this week, Brisbane confirmed 20-year-old South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk would fill their final overseas slot for WBBL|06, joining New Zealand pair Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr.

The losses of run-machine Mooney to the Scorchers and pace-bowling allrounder Johnson to the Thunder, alongside the retirement of former captain Short, leave a hole for the two-time champions.

However, the Heat have managed to re-sign Australia star Jess Jonassen alongside strong local talent including Grace and Laura Harris after entering the contracting period with just one player on a multi-year deal.

"We feel confident we are in a good position to give our best with this group in the coming season," Noffke said.

Haidee Birkett, who took the show-stopping boundary catch that sealed the Heat’s place in the WBBL|05 final, is the fourth change to the club’s list after she was not re-contracted.

The WBBL season is scheduled to begin on October 17.

Brisbane Heat WBBL|06 squad: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills, Courtney Sippel