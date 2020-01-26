World Cup heroes, footy icons to play Bushfire Bash

From the Vault: Ponting smashes ton in 2005 Tsunami Relief match

Indian cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram are the first confirmed international players to suit up for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8.

And the legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is set to be reunited after the burly Queenslander's name was added to the squad list.

The addition of Yuvraj and Akram comes after Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies legend Courtney Walsh were announced as non-playing coaches for the charity match, which will raise money to assist those impacted by Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving on February 8, coined The Big Appeal, to be held after the Commonwealth Bank women's T20 international between Australia and India and before the KFC BBL Final.

The Big Appeal

Saturday February 8

Match 1: CommBank Women’s Tri-Series T20I, Australia v India @ Junction Oval

Match 2: Bushfire Cricket Bash, Ponting XI v Warne XI @TBC

Match 3: KFC Big Bash League Final @ TBC

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at either the MCG, the SCG or Adelaide Oval, depending on which city’s Big Bash club earns hosting rights for the BBL Final. This will be determined on Friday night by the winner of The Qualifier final with tickets to go on sale the following day.

Australian men's team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause along with current female stars Elyse Villani and Grace Harris as well as teenage batting sensation Phoebe Litchfield, who shot to prominence in this summer's Rebel WBBL with the Sydney Thunder.

A couple of legends from Australian sport's winter codes have also signed on for the match.

Rugby league great Brad 'Freddy' Fittler, a dual premiership-winning player and current New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach, is set to play along with Australian Rules footballer Luke Hodge, a four-time premiership-winning player with Hawthorn.

Donate to cricket's Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund

Previously confirmed players for the match include ex-Australia stars Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in a non-playing capacity, as will rugby league immortal Andrew 'Joey' Johns.

Yuvraj had a decorated career with India, including being named player of the tournament for the nation's 2011 World Cup win, and is considered one of his country’s greatest ever limited-overs players.

He famously smashed England bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup, becoming the second player to achieve the feat in international cricket.

Akram, one of the game's finest ever left-arm seamers, claimed 415 wickets in 104 Tests as well as 502 in 356 ODI matches.

The 53-year-old has long had a close affinity with Australia since his playing days, and is married to an Australian woman, Shaniera.

"I would love to be involved in any way I can to raise funds or to help the people in Australia," Akram told AAP last week.

"Before I was married to an Australian, Australia has always been very close to my heart.

"I feel for Australia; thank God there was rain in the last couple of days and hopefully that will help.

"The devastation the Australians have been through, my heart goes out to them."

Langer and Hayden were a prolific Test match opening combination, scoring 6081 runs at an average of 51.53, but have never played a T20 match together.

The pair combined for 14 century stands – including five double centuries – through 122 Test innings across 11 years before Langer's retirement after the 2006-07 Ashes whitewash.

Ponting and Warne will captain two sides with further names to be added in the coming week before the XIs are determined. Nineteen players have already been confirmed along with Tendulkar, Walsh, Waugh, Jones and Johns in a non-playing capacity.

More ways for fans to get involved with the Big Appeal will be revealed in coming days, including a charity auction and the ability to pledge a donation whenever a wicket is taken or a boundary is hit during the three matches on February 8.

Bushfire Cricket Bash

Players: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram (More to be announced)

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns