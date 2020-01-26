World Cup heroes, footy icons to play Bushfire Bash

International greats, current female stars and legends of the football codes join Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraiser

Dave Middleton

26 January 2020, 04:30 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

