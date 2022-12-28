Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Green ruled out of Sydney Test with broken finger

Cameron Green will not bowl in South Africa's second innings at the MCG and will miss the Sydney Test and the KFC BBL to recover in time for the India tour

Louis Cameron at the MCG

28 December 2022, 09:23 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

