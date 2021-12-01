Vodafone Men's Ashes

Brisbane rain an Ashes leveller: Green

Despite Brisbane rain hampering England's Ashes preparations, the likely conditions awaiting at the Gabba could play into their hands

AAP

1 December 2021, 04:36 PM AEST

