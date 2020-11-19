Dettol ODI Series v India

Green's ODI debut hinges on ability to bowl: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer says Cameron Green's batting could earn him a spot in the Test XI but he will need to bowl to debut in the ODI series.

Cricket Network

19 November 2020, 11:40 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo