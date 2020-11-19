Green's ODI debut hinges on ability to bowl: Langer

Cameron Green will need to warrant selection as an allrounder if he is to debut for Australia in next week's limited-overs series against India but the young gun's batting alone could soon earn him a Baggy Green.

Green is the youngest member of Australia's Test squad, having also been picked in the white-ball squad for the Dettol ODI Series that starts on November 27 in Sydney, on the basis of his sparkling Marsh Sheffield Shield form.

National selectors are understandably excited about the 21-year-old, who is capable of bowling express pace and recently scored 197 against NSW.

They are equally cautious about his bowling workload.

Green suffered a second back stress fracture a year ago and only recently returned to the bowling crease for Western Australia, having undergone intensive work to tweak his action to ease the stress on his body while retaining the same pace.

The youngster will slowly but surely step up his workload in the nets while training with the limited-overs squad in Sydney ahead of Australia's ODI series opener against India next Friday night.

"In one-day cricket he'll only play if he can bowl a few overs because that's how we'll set up the team," national coach Justin Langer said.

"He hasn't had the white-ball experience to come in as a pure batsman but if he can bowl a few overs, my gosh he becomes a good prospect.

"But Test cricket is different. He's earned the right to play Test cricket on his batting.

"I love watching him bat. For such a tall batsman, he's got so much time."

Langer also heaped praise on uncapped batsman Will Pucovski, who like Green is considered an unlikely starter in the first Test as Australia lean towards backing the incumbent top six.

Green, who Australian legend Greg Chappell described as the best batting talent he'd seen since Ricky Ponting, suggested last week he would head into the squad with an open mind about what is possible this summer.

"The results I've had in four-day cricket are definitely a lot better than what I have shown in T20s," Green said.

"If I don't play, I'll get a lot of experience and hopefully take a lot out of it.

"There's probably no better place to keep learning and evolving your game than around world-class coaches and players."

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements